Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores 10th goal of campaign
Kempe scored on his only shot on goal during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The rookie has found an offensive groove with 10 goals and 17 points through his past 23 games. While Kempe's 25.6 shooting percentage is unsustainably high and he's averaging just 12:53 of ice time (1:15 with the man advantage) for the campaign, he's worth a look in deeper settings. It's probably still wise to keep expectations in check, though.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...