Kempe scored on his only shot on goal during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The rookie has found an offensive groove with 10 goals and 17 points through his past 23 games. While Kempe's 25.6 shooting percentage is unsustainably high and he's averaging just 12:53 of ice time (1:15 with the man advantage) for the campaign, he's worth a look in deeper settings. It's probably still wise to keep expectations in check, though.