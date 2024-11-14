Kempe scored a pair of goals on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kempe tallied twice in the first period, but the Kings had trouble generating any offense after that. The 28-year-old continues to run hot and cold -- this was his fifth multi-point effort over the last 10 games, and he's been held scoreless in the other five games in that span. Overall, Kempe has seven goals, 16 points, 50 shots on net, 21 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 18 appearances in a top-line role.