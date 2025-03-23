Kempe scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kempe has two goals and an assist over his last four games. His tally Saturday opened the scoring 3:03 into the contest, setting the tone for the Kings' scoring explosion. The 28-year-old is up to 29 goals, surpassing his total from last year, though his overall production is down due to a lack of assists. He has 56 points, 200 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-15 rating across 68 appearances, mainly in a top-line role.