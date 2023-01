Kempe scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Kempe's third-period tally came on a pass from Kevin Fiala. It also held up as the game-winner -- three of Kempe's 15 tallies this season have sealed wins for the Kings. The 26-year-old has scored in back-to-back contests, and he's up to 25 points, 113 shots on net, 55 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 41 outings overall.