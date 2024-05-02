Kempe scored a goal on a team-high three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

Kempe cut the Kings' deficit to one goal 17:42 into the third period, deflecting a Matt Roy shot past Stuart Skinner, though Los Angeles would ultimately come up short as Edmonton took the series in five games. Still, it was a strong effort from Kempe, who tallied four goals and five points in the series. He posted a career-high 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 77 regular-season contests.