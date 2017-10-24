Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores in loss to Leafs
Kempe got Los Angeles' first goal in a 3-2 Monday loss at Toronto.
Suddenly, Kempe is up to four goals this season after getting a hat trick less than a week ago against Montreal. He might be getting things figured out and preparing to make a big step forward.
