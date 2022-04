Kempe scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kempe led Kings forwards with 20:41 of ice time and his seven shots were also a team-high total. He closes a career year with 35 tallies, 54 points, 247 shots on net, 111 hits and a minus-2 rating through 78 contests. He'll be a solid mid-range goal-scoring option for fantasy managers in playoff pools.