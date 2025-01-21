Kempe scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Kempe accounted for all the offense the Kings could muster in this game, and he extended his goalscoring run to three contests while also finding the back of the net on the power play for a second straight appearance. The 28-year-old playmaker is having another strong season in 2024-25 with 43 points across 44 games, and if he keeps up the pace in the second half of the season, he might surpass the career-high 75 points he established in 2023-24.