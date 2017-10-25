Kempe picked up a goal and an assist while also scoring in the shootout during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.

Kempe assisted on Alec Martinez's goal just 24 seconds into the game, then sent the contest to overtime by beating Mike Condon with 1:46 to play in the third period. The 21-year-old forward's goal in the third round of the shootout put his team ahead 2-0, securing the victory. Kempe scored just six points in 25 games last season, but he's already topped that total while lighting the lamp five times in nine games.

