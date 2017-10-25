Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores late equalizer Tuesday
Kempe picked up a goal and an assist while also scoring in the shootout during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.
Kempe assisted on Alec Martinez's goal just 24 seconds into the game, then sent the contest to overtime by beating Mike Condon with 1:46 to play in the third period. The 21-year-old forward's goal in the third round of the shootout put his team ahead 2-0, securing the victory. Kempe scored just six points in 25 games last season, but he's already topped that total while lighting the lamp five times in nine games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...