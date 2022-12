Kempe found the back of the net in the Kings' 4-2 win against Montreal on Saturday.

Kempe ended a three-game scoring drought. He's up to nine goals and 17 points in 30 contests this season. The 26-year-old is well below his goal pace from 2021-22 when he finished with 35 markers in 78 contests. Part of that is because Kempe entered Saturday's game averaging 2.69 shots per game, down from 3.17 last season.