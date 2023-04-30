Kempe scored a power-play goal on seven shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Kempe provided a second-period tally to spark a small rally. The 26-year-old was a standout part of the Kings' offense in the first round with five goals, three assists, three power-play points, 31 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating through six playoff contests. He should continue to be a solid top-six forward and a mid-round fantasy target in drafts next fall.