Kempe scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

Kempe had been limited to two helpers over his previous five contests. The 29-year-old opened the scoring at 6:08 of the first period, though the Wild offered quick responses to all of the Kings' goals in this contest. Kempe is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 115 shots on net, 84 hits, 27 blocks, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 40 outings this season as the Kings' top right wing.