Kempe scored twice, dished a power-play assist, went plus-3 and added four hits in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Kempe scored twice in the second period to squash the Flames' comeback hopes. The 26-year-old has six goals and three helpers through nine games in March. He's up to 34 tallies, one shy of his career high, with a career-best 55 points, 211 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-19 rating through 71 contests overall.