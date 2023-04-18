Kempe scored two goals on eight shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kempe got the Kings on the board early in the third period and again pulled them within a goal later in the frame. The 26-year-old put up a 41-goal, 67-point campaign while playing in all 82 games this season, and he's carried over his strong shooting into the postseason. Kempe should continue to get plenty of looks in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit.