Kempe scored two goals on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Kempe tallied twice in the third period to pad the Kings' lead. He'd gone six games without a goal entering Wednesday, adding just three assists in that span. The 27-year-old rarely goes more than a game off the scoresheet -- he has just two droughts of two games and none longer than that all season. Kempe is up to 11 goals, 30 points, 102 shots on net, 36 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 31 outings overall.