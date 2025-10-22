Kempe scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Kempe set up Alex Laferriere on the opening goal in the second period before scoring the game-winner himself at 1:50 of overtime. This was Kempe's fourth multi-point effort over the last five games. He's done fine on offense even without Anze Kopitar (foot). Kempe has three goals, six assists, four power-play points, 24 shots on net, 18 hits, six blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over seven appearances, providing well-rounded production in fantasy.