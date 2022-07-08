Kempe signed a four-year, $22 million extension with the Kings on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

While the deal's final terms could change once the team officially announces it, it's expected to be in the $5.5 million AAV range. Kempe is coming off a breakout year in which he set new career highs in goals (35), points (54), hits (111) and average ice time (18:45), amongst others. His previous career-high 16 goals came during the 2017-18 campaign. Kempe is expected to be a staple in Los Angeles' top-six as well as the top power-play unit again next season.