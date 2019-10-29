Kings' Adrian Kempe: Seeing ice time remain steady
Kempe has been averaging just over 15 minutes on the ice per game, but is still searching for his first goal.
Until Kempe starts finding twine occasionally, his value is going to be limited. The good news is that the Kings haven't lost faith in him, as he's skated in at least 20 shifts in each of the past four games. He'll start to produce eventually, but the reality is that even at his best, he doesn't produce enough to help most teams unless your league is very deep.
