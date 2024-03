Kempe (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Stars, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kempe is set to return after a five-game absence with the injury. The 27-year-old will retake his place on the Kings' top line alongside Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield. Kempe should be a big boost for the Kings -- he has 19 goals, 32 assists, 184 shots on net and 81 hits through 57 appearances this season.