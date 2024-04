Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Kempe scored on a breakaway at 10:55 of the first period. The 27-year-old has three goals and two assists during his active four-game point steak, and he's earned four goals and nine helpers over his last nine outings. For the season, the top-line forward has 25 goals, a career-best 68 points, 231 shots on net, 107 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 71 appearances.