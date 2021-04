Kempe registered two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe set up both tallies by linemate Trevor Moore. That duo, with center Jaret Anderson-Dolan, has composed the Kings' second line since Jeff Carter was traded to the Penguins at the deadline. Kempe is up to 24 points (13 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-13 rating in 42 outings this year.