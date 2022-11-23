Kempe registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Kempe fed Kevin Fiala for the opening goal just 35 seconds into the game. November hasn't been a good month for Kempe, who has a goal and two assists in his last 11 contests. The 26-year-old winger has at least retained his top-line role, and the addition of Fiala to that unit on Anze Kopitar's left side could help Kempe's offense get back on track. Kempe has seven goals, five helpers, 64 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances.