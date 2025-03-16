Kempe logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Kempe had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. He made his impact by setting up Quinton Byfield's goal at 3:20 of the extra session Saturday. For the season, Kempe is up to 54 points, 191 shots on net, 77 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-14 rating across 65 appearances. He remains in a top-line role and should return solid value for points, shots and hits.