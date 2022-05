Kempe notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Kempe set up a Sean Durzi goal in the second period. Through six playoff contests, Kempe's been excellent with two goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-4 rating from his usual top-line role. The Kings' season will be on the line in Game 7 on Saturday, so they'll need another good showing from Kempe.