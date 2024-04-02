Kempe notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Kempe's racked up four goals and 11 assists over his last 11 games, being held off the scoresheet just twice in that span. The 27-year-old set up an Anze Kopitar tally in the second period of Monday's defeat. Kempe is at 66 points -- one shy of his career high -- while adding 225 shots on net, 106 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 69 appearances. He remains a steady fantasy option with good category coverage.