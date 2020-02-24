Kings' Adrian Kempe: Slides pair of helpers
Kempe had two assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Kempe has six assists in his last nine games, but he hasn't scored a goal of his own since he potted a pair versus the Golden Knights on Jan. 9. The Swede is up to 28 points in 62 contests, which matches his production from 81 outings last year. He's added 132 shots, 65 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-11 rating.
