Kempe logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Kempe has earned two assists with 15 shots on net and six hits through playoff outings. The winger continues to see a role on the top line and first power-play unit, but the Oilers' defense has been effective to start the series. Kempe posted 35 goals and 54 points, both career highs, in 78 regular-season contests.