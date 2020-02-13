Kings' Adrian Kempe: Slings assist
Kempe collected an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Kempe set up Jeff Carter's game-winning tally at 15:12 of the third period. The 23-year-old Swede has gone 12 games without a goal, but he has notched five assists in that span. He's at 24 points, 117 shots and 61 hits through 57 appearances. Kempe will need to starting tickling the twine more to maintain fantasy relevance in deeper formats.
