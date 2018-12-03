Kings' Adrian Kempe: Slowed by upper-body injury
Kempe will not play Sunday against Carolina and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Kempe's upper-body injury is not thought to be serious. Hopefully, he doesn't miss too much time and can return to the lineup soon. The 22-year-old has struggled in 2018-19, posting just three goals and seven points in 26 games. Meanwhile, the Kings' next game comes Tuesday against the Coyotes and Kempe could very well be in their lineup for that contest.
