Kempe notched a power-play goal, two PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kempe needed 13 games to find his first goal of the season, although it didn't help the Kings earn a result. The 23-year-old Swede has added three assists and 28 shots on goal this year. He's seeing his chances and continues to hold a top-six role, but he'll need more point production to earn widespread fantasy relevance.