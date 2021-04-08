Kempe scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Kempe tallied 1:18 into the third period to spark the Kings' comeback Wednesday. The Swede is up to 13 goals, 22 points, 94 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. A versatile forward, Kempe played on the fourth line at even strength in this contest. He's performed reasonably well regardless of role throughout the year.
