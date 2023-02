Kempe scored four goals, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Kempe posted a natural hat trick in the second period and added one more goal for good measure in the third. He's racked up an impressive seven tallies over his last four games, though that's an unsustainable pace. The forward has 26 goals, 40 points, 158 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-6 rating through 54 contests overall, and his place alongside Anze Kopitar on the top line appears quite secure.