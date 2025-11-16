Kempe and the Kings are in agreement on an eight-year, $85 million contract extension, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Sunday.

A major piece of business is done for the Kings by locking up Kempe, scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, to an eight-year extension with a $10.625 million AAV. The 29-year-old eclipsed 30 goals in three of the past four seasons, and he is off to a great start again this year with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) through 19 games. With his new deal, Kempe will continue to be a power play and top line staple in the Kings lineup for many years to come.