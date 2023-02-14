Kempe scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

This was Kempe's fourth multi-point effort in his last five games. The 26-year-old has eight goals and two helpers over that span, he's getting it done in all situations, which includes a top-six role at even strength. For the season, the Swedish forward has 27 tallies, 42 points, 162 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-7 rating through 55 outings. He's produced 13 power-play points and two shorthanded goals.