Kempe netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over Edmonton in Game 3 on Friday.

Kempe scored on the power play midway through the second period to tie the contest at 2-2. He's been fantastic in this first-round series, supplying four goals and five points over three contests. During 82 regular-season outings, Kempe set career highs with 41 goals and 67 points.