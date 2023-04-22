Kempe netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over Edmonton in Game 3 on Friday.
Kempe scored on the power play midway through the second period to tie the contest at 2-2. He's been fantastic in this first-round series, supplying four goals and five points over three contests. During 82 regular-season outings, Kempe set career highs with 41 goals and 67 points.
