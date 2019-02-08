Kempe scored in his third straight game, helping his team earn a 3-2 shootout victory over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Here's a weird statistic for a player on a Western Conference team: Kempe's past five goals, dating back to Dec. 11, have all come in the Mid-Atlantic states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately for the Kings and Kempe's owners, they're out of teams to play in those states this season. For now, he's worth a gamble in daily leagues as a value play, but barring a lot more consistency (or, apparently, a trade into the Metropolitan Division) moving forward, there are better options out there in most other formats.