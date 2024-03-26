Kempe notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kempe set up Anze Kopitar's goal in the second period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 27-year-old Kempe has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, racking up three goals, nine helpers and 31 shots on net in that span. The winger is up to 22 goals, 41 helpers, 216 shots on net, 101 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 66 appearances. Kempe remains pretty close to automatic for fantasy managers while seeing top-line usage.