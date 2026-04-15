Kempe scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kempe is up to 10 goals over his last nine contests as he finishes the regular season in great form. The 29-year-old is up to 36 goals, 73 points, 224 shots on net, 126 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 80 appearances. If Kempe plays in the regular-season finale Thursday versus the Flames, he's within striking range of matching his career-best 75-point campaign from 2023-24. Most impressively, he's sustained his usual level offense despite his power-play output (12 points) being the lowest he's had in the last six years.