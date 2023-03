Kempe scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Kempe snapped a seven-game goal drought with the second-period marker, and he'd gone four contests without a point. The 26-year-old winger is usually more effective on offense, but he's taken a backseat to Anze Kopitar's starring role lately. Kempe is up to 29 tallies, 47 points, 193 shots on net, 85 hits and a plus-11 rating through 64 outings this season.