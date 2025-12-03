Kempe scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kempe has three points over his last two games, making up for a stretch in which he was limited to one goal in six outings. The 29-year-old's tally Tuesday tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but that was all the Kings could put past Logan Thompson. Kempe is up to nine goals, 23 points, 83 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances this season.