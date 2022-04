Kempe scored a goal on two shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The Kings didn't have a great game as a team, but Kempe kept up his recent success. He's scored seven goals and added five assists in his last 12 games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 33 tallies, 49 points, 223 shots on net, 101 hits and a minus-6 rating in 73 contests, mainly working in a top-line role.