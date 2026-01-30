Kempe scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Kempe extended his point streak to five games (three goals, two assists). His goal at 7:47 of the second period denied Alex Lyon a shutout, but it was all the Kings could muster. Kempe continues to be a leader on offense with 18 goals, 41 points and 144 shots on net through 52 outings this season, but the Kings' scoring woes have taken a chunk out of his production. He's added 94 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-7 rating from his usual top-line spot.