Kempe scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Kempe broke a four-game goal drought with his tally at 17:09 of the first period. He still had three assists in that stretch as part of a larger seven-game point streak. The 29-year-old forward continues to be consistent and productive in a top-line role. He's at six goals, 16 points, 44 shots on net, 34 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 14 appearances this season.