Kempe scored a pair of goals on four shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kempe opened the scoring at 8:37 of the first period and tallied the game-winner 24 seconds into the third. He's heating up again with multiple points in each of his last two games. The 26-year-old forward is up to 32 goals -- three shy of matching his career high -- 19 assists, 199 shots on net, 90 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 66 contests in what's likely to end up as a career year.