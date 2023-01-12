Kempe scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Kempe cashed in on a pass from Quinton Byfield for the opening goal 5:59 into the first period. The 26-year-old Kempe has had the finishing touch lately with five goals and a helper over his last six games. He's up to 18 tallies, 29 points, 125 shots on net, 66 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 45 contests as a fixture on the top line.