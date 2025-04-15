Kempe recorded an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Kempe pushed the Kings' lead to 5-0 at the 8:13 mark of the third period, taking advantage of a cross-slot pass from Anze Kopitar on a 2-on-1 rush and sending a shot past Calvin Pickard's glove. Kempe's impact was felt earlier, though, as he also participated in the set-ups of goals scored by Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala, both in the power play. This three-point output allowed Kempe to surpass the 70-point mark for the second campaign in a row, and he heads into the final two games of the season with 71 points (24 goals, 37 helpers), 234 shots, 100 hits and 36 blocked shots across 80 contests.