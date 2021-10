Kempe scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and took four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kempe gave the Kings a lead at 1:41 of the second period on a pass from Phillip Danault. Offense has been thin for Kempe to start the season -- he's at two points, 16 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating in seven contests. The Swede is usually good for around 30 points a season, so he'll probably only interest fantasy managers if he gets on a hot streak.