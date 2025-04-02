Kempe scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kempe logged multiple points for the second game in a row after his two-goal performance Sunday against the Sharks. The 28-year-old forward is in a big groove alongside Anze Kopitar and Andrei Kuzmenko lately, with the Kings' whole top line showing plenty of fantasy value. Kempe is up to 32 goals, 30 helpers, 214 shots on net, 88 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 74 appearances.