Kempe scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Kempe logged multiple points for the second game in a row after his two-goal performance Sunday against the Sharks. The 28-year-old forward is in a big groove alongside Anze Kopitar and Andrei Kuzmenko lately, with the Kings' whole top line showing plenty of fantasy value. Kempe is up to 32 goals, 30 helpers, 214 shots on net, 88 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 74 appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Crosses 30-goal, 60-point marks•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Dishes pair of assists in win•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores early in blowout win•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Nets PP goal Monday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Sets up game-winner Saturday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Two points in Sunday's win•