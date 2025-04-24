Kempe scored two goals on eight shots, added two power-play assists, doled out three hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Kempe already has seven points over two playoff games, and he's earned five goals and 11 assists over his last six contests dating back to April 10. The 28-year-old had five points over four regular-season matchups versus the Oilers, so his success in this first-round series shouldn't come as a surprise. Kempe's recent success makes him a premium option for Friday's DFS slate.