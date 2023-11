Kempe scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kempe has scored in five of the last six games. He saw a nine-game point streak end Thursday versus the Panthers. Kempe's tally was his first shorthanded goal of the season and his 10th such marker in his career. The 27-year-old has eight goals, 18 points, 59 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating through 16 appearances this season.